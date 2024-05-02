Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.07. 363,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,387. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average is $323.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

