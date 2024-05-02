Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 768 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 201,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,750. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

