Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths News Stock Up 1.8 %

SNWS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 56 ($0.70). 324,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,049. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.93.

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

