Avalon Trust Co Sells 1,211 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Avalon Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.93. 3,315,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.