The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,411,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

