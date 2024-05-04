Avalon Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avalon Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTI stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.07. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

