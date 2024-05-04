Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $20.93 on Friday, hitting $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $753.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

