Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

