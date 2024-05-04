Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NAPA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 1,017,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,879. The stock has a market cap of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

