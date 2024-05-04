DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE DD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

