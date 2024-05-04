LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.
LivaNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
