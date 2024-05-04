LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.