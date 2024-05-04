Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 776 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,864. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

