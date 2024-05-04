River Global Investors LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

