Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 2,460,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

