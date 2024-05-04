Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, reaching $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

