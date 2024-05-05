Algorand Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $46.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00058579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,277,849 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

