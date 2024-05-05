AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.47. 202,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

