Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 4,882,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.