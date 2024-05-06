First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Increased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 469,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

