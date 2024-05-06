First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Petix & Botte Co’s 9th Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. 1,278,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

