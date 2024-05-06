Petix & Botte Co Purchases 507 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.80. 214,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

