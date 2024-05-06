Petix & Botte Co Has $481,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $76.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

