Petix & Botte Co Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.93. 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,080. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

