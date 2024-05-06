Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,852 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 757,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.05. 708,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

