Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 775 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,394. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

