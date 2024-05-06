Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.95. 801,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,019. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.