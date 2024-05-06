Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after buying an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,009,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.97. 339,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

