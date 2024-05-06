DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $13.20. 533,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,078. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

