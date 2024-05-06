Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.65. 266,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $15,347,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.