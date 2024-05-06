Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.65. 266,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
