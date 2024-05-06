Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Shares Down 1%

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $10.30. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Empire Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Empire Bancorp

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

