Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading Down 1.3%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.03 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.03 ($0.47). Approximately 6,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Pressure Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,851.25, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.85.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

