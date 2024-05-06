Petix & Botte Co Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

