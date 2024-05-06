Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

