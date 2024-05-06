Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 2,236,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Embraer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

