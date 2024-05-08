Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 550,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

