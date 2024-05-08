Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

