Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.35. 1,194,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,287. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

