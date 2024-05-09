Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.
Ameresco Stock Performance
NYSE AMRC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 480,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.