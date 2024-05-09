GDS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,254 shares of company stock worth $7,484,643. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

TT traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

