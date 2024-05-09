GDS Wealth Management Has $9.62 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,225.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 296,105 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2,765.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.20. 643,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,353. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.