Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 675 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $144.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2,952.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

