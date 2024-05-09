LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.10. LG Display shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 6,040,172 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

