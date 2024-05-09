Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 245,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 289,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

