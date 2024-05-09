OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 1,166,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,201. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.