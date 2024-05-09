PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.