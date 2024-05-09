PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE PCN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
