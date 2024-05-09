PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDI opened at $19.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

