PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PDI opened at $19.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
