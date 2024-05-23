Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $213.03 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $213.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.45 or 0.00012469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00057178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

