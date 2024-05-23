Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,724. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

