Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,869 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. 3,589,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

