Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,818,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

